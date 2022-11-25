When Unit 17 throws our annual Halloween party, they really know how to do it. This year’s concept was a first for us, but quite successful! Instead of cooking, we hired a very popular food truck. Fifty-four meals were prepared, but more resident spooks and goblins came to the Halloween Party. The Halloween event was held in one of our many cul de sacs. Residents brought their own chairs and dressed in costume.

We played the traditional Corn Hole as we gathered with our friends. The Stoney Flower Bakers were at it again. They made loads of delicious homemade cookies that were devoured by the attendees. And then there was the annual costume contest. Using applause, the best costumes were judged. It’s just another fun party in the Unit 17 paradise!