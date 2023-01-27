Gerry and Jill Nolin held a gathering at their home in Unit 15 to watch the Christmas Golf Car Parade. Nearby neighbors and friends in Unit 15 enjoyed treats inside and by the outdoor fire while waiting for the parade. Everyone went outside and cheered the golf cars as they wound their way up, down, and around streets in SaddleBrooke. What a fun evening!
