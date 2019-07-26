There are a lot of family traditions for celebrating our Nation’s birthday, and our Unit 21 family has a celebration that dates back many years. What better way to start off the day than with a Pancake Breakfast at the SBHOA One Activity Center. Accompaniments also included sausage, with fresh fruit and a Bloody Mary to make the morning meal healthy!
Thanks to advanced planning by Diane Korn and the “Day Of” coordination by Ron Morris, the event went off without a hitch. Volunteers are always key to a flawless activity and the breakfast would not have been possible without a small army of Unit 21’ers who pitched in to help.
Part of the Unit 21 tradition is the competition for the much-sought-after job of “Pancake Flipper,” which has definitely been a “guy thing” for many years. The never-ending supply of piping hot griddle cakes was a good indication they did the job well!
It’s a pretty safe bet that no one went away hungry. The odds are pretty good that there will be a lot of Unit 21 residents returning for an encore performance next year!