Fifteen Men from the Preserve enjoyed lunch on Friday, April 28. This month, we enjoyed lunch on the Preserve Patio. The weather was nice, although it was a bit windy. Our waitress, Ami, did a terrific job of serving meals and drinks. I would give my prime rib french dip sandwich a rating of five stars! Our group always enjoys meeting for lunch at the Preserve. We meet at the Preserve every other month and at a Tucson area restaurant the rest of the months.

Our next luncheon be at the Oracle Patio Cafe. Watch for an announcement from the Preserve website. To receive regular notices about the Preserve Men’s Luncheon and other Preserve events, please ensure that you have an account on The Preserve website at preservehoa2.communitysite.com. For questions about registering on the website, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com.

For questions about future Men’s Luncheons, you can also email Tim at tgaule@outlook.com.