Eleven Men from the Preserve took a break from the heat and enjoyed lunch on Friday, June 29. As usual, the Preserve staff provided great service and delicious menu selection. Our group meets at the Preserve every other month and at an area restaurant during the remaining months. To receive regular notices about the Preserve Men’s Luncheon and other Preserve events, please ensure that you have an account on the Preserve Neighborhood website at preservehoa2.communitysite.com. Ladies, tell your significant other to join us! For questions about registering on the website or for suggestions regarding venues for future luncheons, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com.

