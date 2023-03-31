At the end of December 2022, Annie Peaker “retired” after serving as a Unit Rep for 14-years. On Saturday, March 11, Unit 31 residents celebrated and honored Annie and her years of service. Bob Loeb, Deputy Unit Rep, presented her with a certificate to recognize the dedication, time, energy, and countless hours she contributed to enhancing the lives of Unit 31 and SaddleBrooke residents. In addition, she received $300 in gift certificates to use at spas in Tucson.

In 2005, Annie Peaker and her husband, Ken Goas, left behind the damp, cold, and dreary Cincinnati winters and moved to our sunny, bright, and dry climate. Because they knew a couple who had moved to SaddleBrooke from Ohio, they stopped in for a visit after a stay at Robson’s Quail Creek community. They met with a salesperson, Gary Geweniger, who showed them several lots before taking them to the golf course lakeshore lot in Unit 31. They loved the water view, the location on a cul-de-sac, and the intimacy of the neighborhood. Their home was almost a Valentine’s Day present, and they were able to move in before the end of February 2006.

Annie immediately became involved in the activities of Unit 31. In December, she and Ken organized a Unit golf cart parade to admire the holiday lights in the community, with the highlight being Niblick Drive in HOA-1.

Annie used her career with information technology at Procter and Gamble to assist one of the residents with the Unit 31 website. She eventually became the webmaster and redesigned the site using tools she taught herself. Additionally, she was the webmaster for the Lady’s golf league for several years.

In 2008, Annie and Ken hosted their first Independence Day brunch at their home and continued the tradition for seven years. They hosted many other unit events, including happy hours, birthday, and Halloween parties. The community papers had a section for Unit News, and Annie’s frequent contributions gave the Unit a reputation for being active, fun, and caring. Annie’s organizational skills made her an essential Unit 31 Holiday Dinner Party committee member for several years.

2008 marked the beginning of Annie’s tenure as a member of the Unit Rep Committee. At that time, the committee was a part of SaddleBrooke Two Property Owners (STPO), an organization formed as a liaison between homeowners and the builder (Robson, Inc.). In 2015, because of her interest and impressive skills, she was asked to complete the term of one of the STPO board members and was twice reelected. After the operations transition in 2017, she continued representing Unit 31 on the Unit Rep Committee. In 2021, she became the committee chair.

Annie stated that every volunteer opportunity was rewarding, but what made the Unit Rep especially so, was knowing she could help her neighbors find answers to their HOA questions. Learning how an association with more than 2,500 homes functions was enlightening. She encourages SaddleBrooke owners to be involved by hosting unit events, attending HOA Board Meetings, volunteering for committees, and running for elected positions.