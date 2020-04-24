SaddleBrooke Unit Representative Judy Cummings sent an email on Sunday, March 22 to Unit 47 residents for a project started by Milka Triebe and Jackie Schochet. These ladies developed a pattern and a plan to help during the Coronavirus (COVID-19). They also asked the community for fabric, thread, elastic, drivers and donations…
Well, you know how a good thing can spread like wildfire? Everyone has been generously donating all of the above!!
Recently, I have been informed that this project has mushroomed to include all of SaddleBrooke! Good things spread, too. Move over manufacturers, here comes SaddleBrooke to locally help the crisis!!
While writing this article, over $1500 was donated for materials. A total of 72 SaddleBrooke resident sewers made 1,017 masks which were delivered to 20 different facilities to date.
According to Judy, “SaddleBrooke residents are never helpless and always step up when needed. SaddleBrooke is a great place to live when you need a little help.”