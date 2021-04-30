For all of you long suffering golfers who have played for most of your life, you won’t like this story. Lan N. Bedard only started playing golf in 2001. She didn’t start playing regularly until she moved to Saddlebrooke in 2009. Her husband, Roger, has been playing since he was a kid. Yet you can bet the golf gods were laughing when it was Lan who got the family’s first hole-in-one.
On Wednesday, March 15 on Hole #6 at The Preserve Lan took out her five-wood, knocked it 100-yards and in one bounce it shot right into the hole! For a hole notorious for being generous for bounces off the side hill, Lan decided she would not take the easy route and instead hit it straight into the red flag.
Playing partners, Mike Bershaw and Don Butcher watched as it landed. But their fourth, Bob Maruniak, had so much faith that he had his binoculars trained on the cup as he saw it fly in. Now that’s confidence.
Her Unit 49 neighbors let her know how proud they were as word got out before she even got home. She was greeted with a big welcome by her husband and friends, complete with signs and awards as she pulled into her driveway. Everyone then retired to her backyard to celebrate her ace with the appropriate beverage of choice…wine for everyone. Congratulations, Lan! Now hurry up and join the fun, Roger.