Senior Village expresses its heart-felt gratitude for the amazing support from the SaddleBrooke units. Altogether, the Units donated 24 themed baskets which were very popular items at the Silent Auction.

Here are the units that created and donated themed baskets: 3N, 6, 7, 8A, 15, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31, 32, 36, 43, 44A, 45, 48, 49, and 50. Some units gave more than one basket. Unit 27 donated three baskets, Units 32, 48, and 49 gave two baskets. Units 35 and 35A donated money. Unit 43 gave both money and a basket.

Beach Bash Silent Auction Committee Member Michelle Oetinger commented, “We were thrilled with the outstanding support that we received from many of the SaddleBrooke neighborhoods. The baskets submitted were incredibly creative and generous, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Senior Village thanks everyone involved for your generosity and creativity. The Unit baskets raised $3,738, and on top of that, the artistic presentation added style and excitement to the Silent Auction.