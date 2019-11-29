Who says Halloween isn’t fun for adults? Our dedicated and talented social committee organized a potluck celebration at the tennis pavilion on Saturday, October 26. There were good witches and bad witches—one even had a real witch’s broom from Salem, Massachusetts!
Sandy Seppala, Gayle VanNatter and Sandy Miller decorated the tables in Halloween fashion. There were tables dressed in orange and black lit up with candles and ghosts and goblins!
Jim Seppala and Tony VanNatter were “Top Chefs” on the grill. Everyone enjoyed the brats and hotdogs, as there were only four remaining! Appetites were satisfied with plenty of delicious side dishes and desserts galore! Our thirsts were quenched with two kegs of beer set up by Jack McIntyre and others.
It was a memorable evening thanks to the hard work of our social committee. Mark your calendars for the Christmas Dinner Dance on Monday, December 2!