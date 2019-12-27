It was a beautiful, clear evening for Unit 21’s annual “Light Up the Night” event, held this year on Sunday, December 1. The stars did shine as Unit 21 residents toured the Christmas light displays on many of the homes in the Unit. It was a great evening to get in the holiday spirit. While there was no official count of attendees, a lot of our unit folks joined in on the festivities. Of course, touring the beautiful lighting displays tends to make folks hungry and, as in past years, Unit 21 volunteers planned for that as well. Five Unit 21 homeowners volunteered their homes to offer up appetizers, a soup course and desserts. John and Janeen Hildebrand, and Stan and Nicki Manzanares Served up the appetizers. The soup course was available at the homes of Steve and Sandy Heinlein and Stan Lampshire and Sydney Jenkins. The desserts were eagerly consumed at Al and Midge Mollenkopf’s home. According to event Chair Ruth Leman, there were lots of folks who provided the food. “We had nearly 50 cooks providing the great food, and I can’t thank them enough for their hard work,” Ruth said. “Unit 21 is a super group and they stepped up to make the event happen.” The lighting displays at Unit homes were wonderful again this year and, taken with the bountiful supply of great food, it is safe to say that the stars shone down on a lot of happy people.