The “Adopt a Child” program has been a long-standing tradition and honor at the Preserve (Units 42 through 45). Each year, Social Chair Bonnie Barazani works with local military commanders to identify the Tucson military families most in need of assistance in providing a happy holiday for their children. This year, we lifted the holiday spirits of 107 young people by answering their individual wish lists. Our dedicated participants shopped, wrapped, loaded trucks and delivered 60 large bags of gifts that Dave and Judy Rogoway had been collecting and storing in their garage. Each of the 48 military families also received a $70 gift card to Fry’s Grocery Store to help put a memorable holiday meal on the table.
We take this opportunity to show our solemn gratitude to the military families in our community. Our freedom providers and protectors truly put country first. Sadly, country before self also means country before family. These servant hearts know the hardships and risks for which they are signing up, but their children do not. Children do not sign up for an absent, injured or taken parent; for a meager amount of food on the table; for a lesser lifestyle than most others take for granted; or for fewer holiday gifts than their friends.
Through our holiday gifts we filled the specific holiday wishes and hopes of military children. But we also have our own wishes and hopes. We wish you joy, even though you may have absent parents and hope that your parents make it back home to you soon and unharmed. We hope that when you are older you will fully understand and appreciate the extent of the sacrifice your parents made for you, and for all Americans, even though you shared heavily in the sacrifice. We hope that you, and all Americans, never forget the cost of freedom, the importance of vigilance, and the tragedy of complacency. We hope that you are proud of your parents, as we and they are proud of you. We salute you in our hearts, and we hope that every American will stand and salute your parents in uniform. We wish that as you journey through your lives, as said so beautifully and tenderly by Bob Dylan, “May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung.”
Our military works to give us a joyful and safe season that lasts every day of every month of every year. Let us give thanks every morning as we wake up under their protection and every night as another safe day comes to a close. Let each of us search our hearts and souls and find a way to support our military and their families not only on one day, not only for one month, but every day of every month.