On Sunday, October 27 the Preserve (Units 42, 43 & 45) headed up north to the Ranch Courtyard for a friendly fall ball brawl. The unrest and upheaval in the Pickleball Kingdom turned out to be surprisingly serendipitous. What made this day extra fun? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. It was a day for a good dose of ball bluster buffoonery in the 30 mile-per-hour circling winds. The jovial jocks ran rings around the spiraling ball like a bunch of jittering court jesters jumping a jig, looking like whirligigs in a wind tunnel. But there wasn’t a single wind-blown, weather-beaten wimp or wussy among the 34 foul-weather fools who wanted to take a day off court duty just because of a little cyclone. We jest you not!
The wacky and wailing wind made it a real game changer. There was no padiddle-diddle, padaddle-daddle dinking at the net as there ought to be. Instead of a rush to the non-volley zone, there was a desperate rush to find a non-windy zone. The swirling, twirling wind whipped the ball around like a whirly ball in a williwaw, stopping or changing directions in mid-air, while the jesters jumped and jostled around trying to follow its jumbled path. Even the most stalwart soldier from the King’s Army lacked enough strength to return the ball over the net against the barricade of the enemy wind. There was no point in keeping score, as the wind, even playing against two teams, won every game 11-0. The jest was on us!
After a few hours of howling laughter and court kerfuffle, the wind warriors surrendered to the windy force, and headed back for a post-pickleball hair-overhaul before heading over to Fred and Bonnie Barazani’s comfort station with a refreshed coif in pursuit of a refreshing quaff. Castle guard Paddy greeted the entourage at the side gate and collected five bucks a head for a burger and fixings, although she had quite a bit of trouble at the till, as she only has four toes on each paw. She may be the subject of many a jest, but she understood that an extra five-spot tucked in her collar was asking for a personal tour of the crown jewels.
The burgers and hot dogs were cooked to perfection by Fred, who recently won the Pillsbury/Preserve Bake-Off for his new twist on S’mores—extra marshmallows. Bonnie heaped up palatial portions of coleslaw, fruit salad and potato chips. Our royal Cookie Queens Lori Shafer, Karen Statz, Donna Watson, Donna Silverman and Diane Shipton prepared delectable delicacies fit for a king’s table. Like on the sport courts, the wind on the side courts blew fiercely, and all jesting aside, it looked like a three-ring circus food fight trying to get some in your mouth.
Special bows and curtsies to the King of Preserve Pickleball, that gre-gary-ous guy Gary Stevens, for organizing and stirring up this hurricane of fun. He is Director of Pickleball Personnel at the Preserve Palace, making sure everyone is gainfully employed and does their share of work on the court. As a star pickleball competitor, Gary generously encourages and coaches’ others—especially beginners. In the Pickleball Kingdom, there is no rest for the wicked or winded, the addicted or afflicted. Once introduced to the sport, love of pickleball is infectious, and almost everyone who is exposed will catch it. It is a socially transmitted disease for which there is no cure. And, we do not say that in jest!