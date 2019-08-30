Is there a better way to spend a hot August evening in Saddlebrooke under a beautiful moon than eating ice cream and socializing with friends? Unit 12 doesn’t think so. On Tuesday, August 13th, nearly 40 Unit 12 residents gathered at the beautiful home of Jeanne and Rick Fernandez to tell stories, drink refreshing beverages, and devour ice cream sundaes along with various other treats under the gorgeous Arizona sky. It was a marvelous way to end a 100 plus degree day; reconnecting with friends and trying to sample as many different flavors and treats as possible. Diets went out the window. In addition, we were able to celebrate the birthdays of Elaine Ackerman, Velma Tindall, Jeanne Fernandez, and Mary Williams. We had a wonderful time and no one left hungry!
Many thanks to Jeanne and Rick Fernandez for hosting this delicious event, and to Bob Koblewski for photographing it.