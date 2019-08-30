On a hot Aug. 15th night in SaddleBrooke, about 30 members of UNIT 3-S got together for a scrumptious pot luck dinner at the home of Debbie and Bob Muise. The expert cooks made dishes that were from their childhood years: mac and cheese, meat loaf, salad and desserts made from what else but jello? Everything was delicious! After dinner, everyone played a fun game of Trivia. The question of the night that caused the most "thinking" was: "Who were Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield?" Give up??????? The Righteous Brothers! There were four Trivia teams of UNIT 3-S residents and the winning team won scratch off lottery cards.