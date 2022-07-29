Unit 10A was decked out in Red, White and Blue on Monday, July 4. A second-year gathering hosted by Gerry and Jan Handler and Melanie and Nate Einbund took off on a positive note. Schyrl Cullen decorated the event and we came off looking very professional and well done. Friends and neighbors enjoyed coffee, doughnuts and fruit. Spirits ran high among us. Conversation was vibrant and non-stop. Introductions were made by those new to the unit. Visits and reuniting with those who haven’t been here for a while were heartfelt. The spirit of our country carried throughout the event. In all, after the doughnuts, coffee and friendship many smiles were bright.

