Unit Twelve is finally coming out of hibernation after months of COVID induced hiatus. We are doing it slowly, safely and with an abundance of caution.
Bocce Ball Event
19 members of unit 12 gathered on the bocce courts of HOA 1 for an early evening of fun on the lawn. Many members had never played the sport before, however, the competition was keen and although the actual results were lost in a tragic shredder accident. As a result, everyone was a winner. Many members of the group gathered at the restaurant Charred Pie after the event to debate the finer points of the competition.
Upcoming Activities
- Saturday, November 6 – Soup & Chili Potluck
It is a perfect time to join in and meet your neighbors for good homemade food and conversation! Please contact Laura Sensabaugh for more information or to sign up, send an email to lsensabaugh@sbcglobal.net.
- Monday, December 6 – Unit 12 Holiday Party
The annual Unit 12 Holiday Party will be Monday, December 6.
- Unit 12 – Adopt a Family Program
Unit 12 will be participating again this year in the Christmas Adopt a Family Program which is organized through SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). Our goal is to collect money to purchase gifts for needy families on the San Carlos Reservation or families in the San Manuel and Mammoth areas.
- Women’s Luncheon
Each month the women of Unit 12 get together for lunch and conversation at various location. A new site each month. More info to follow.