Soup and Chili Potluck
We held our annual Chili/Soup share on Saturday, November 6 at the HOA-1 Activity Center. The event was spear-headed by Laura Sensabaugh who did a fantastic job of coordinating and planning this ‘spicy’ event. We had over 40 people attend and more than 25 varieties of soups and chilis (from hot and wild to tame and mild), corn bread and deserts to choose from. Beverages were also provided to help quench our thirst during the meal. No one left the Activity Center hungry, and more than a few Tums were consumed that evening before bedtime.
Holiday Gala
The Unit 12 Holiday Gala was held in conjunction with Unit 4 on Monday, December 6 in the Vistas Dining Room. The over 40 residents spent the cocktail hour reacquainting themselves and meeting new members to our community.
The group then feasted on a choice of slow roasted strip loin with caramelized shallot bordelaise sever with three cheese potato gratin and broccolini, grab stuffed sole with lemon beurre blanc served with white and wild rice and broccolini or the vegetarian option of roasted butternut squash, quinoa and corn stuffed portabella mushroom topped and baked with mozzarella and parmesan, served with grilled scallion polenta, sautéed spinach and balsamic honey reduction with a desert of salted caramel gelato topping off the meal.
The remainder of the evening was spent chatting with old and new friends, enjoying a beverage or two and dancing off those calories to the wonderful music of Chuck Moses. Some of the folks can still ‘cut the rug’! A good time was had by one and all and many stayed to ‘close the joint’.
Annual Dues and Pizza Party
For those new to our Unit, Unit 12 dues are collected to help defray the cost of many of our events throughout the year. Dues are used to pay for paper products, fees and other costs. The dues are $15 per person or $30 per couple. If you pay your dues, the Unit organizes a Pizza Party for you in February. More information and flyers will be delivered to your mail tube in January.