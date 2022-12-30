For almost 25-years, the camaraderie of the Unit 12 social group has endured and expanded by opening our doors to welcome new residents and supporting activities to meet and have fun with each other. One major factor contributing to this long history is the willingness of everyone to pitch in and volunteer when they can. It has also been our good fortune that new residents graciously join in and help organize the many events throughout the year.

There is also a long history of great social chairs. This year, two relatively new residents are diving into the social chair position. Susan Lucci and Laurie Miller will continue the excellent tradition following four-years with Wendy O’Dell and Marilyn Fisher in the role, preceded by many years with Donna Gruninger and Elaine Ackerman at the helm.

The position of social chair provides stewardship for all activities—everything from monthly ladies’ luncheons, monthly Hamburger Nights at the clubhouse, and seasonal events starting with the Fall Welcome Back Chili and Soup Potluck dinner and the December Holiday Gala Dinner and Dance in the Vista Dining Room. February brings the annual Pizza Party which rewards all who signed up and paid their dues in January. In the spring, a Progressive Dinner provides an opportunity for members to come together for a delicious dinner hosted in eight homes for eight members each. Dinner is preceded by Appetizers for all at one home and followed by Dessert at another home. Such a wonderful opportunity to share food, fun and friendship in a large group setting and the small setting which fosters camaraderie between the new residents and the longtime residents—a great time to really get to know each other. In May, there is more fun at the Kentucky Derby Watch Party, hosted by Donna Gruninger and Elaine Ackerman every year. And later in the summer, an Ice Cream Social provides a break for those riding out the summer heat.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Among other community and social events, Unit 12 celebrates our support for the Tri-Community Food Bank. Mike and Chris Havnaer steer the annual drive and celebration. The unit contributes several thousand dollars each year to ensure that no child will go to bed hungry in the Tri-Community area.

Give us a reason, we’ll have a party!