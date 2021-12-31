On Sunday, December 19 residents of Unit 15 came together at MountainView Bar and Grill to celebrate the season. An hour of socializing, hors d’ oeuvres, and libations with old friends and new preceded a sit-down dinner. Jessica Ward and her staff provided excellent service and the food, served in generous portions, was delicious. MountainView was beautifully decorated, which added to the festive mood of the evening.
Dinner was delightfully interrupted by a group of local children who asked if they could sing Christmas carols for us. Dan Bergquist, who was providing entertainment on the piano, accompanied the carolers who sang several Christmas songs. In speaking with Patrice Ross, the tradition started more than 25-years-ago at the urging of a SaddleBrooke resident and is being continued by Patrice’s daughter, her children, and their friends. Children from Catalina and Oro Valley, accompanied by parents, have come and sang annually at the fire station and at numerous residences and, when they find them, at private parties. The surprise was well received!
Now that everyone was in the spirit, lyrics to songs were passed around and everyone joined in to end the festive evening with a Christmas carol sing along. A good time was had by all!