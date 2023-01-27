LifePoint Church hosted a “Parents Night Out” on Friday, December 9, 2022, which included a Christmas party for the kids, as well as a free night of babysitting for the parents. There were approximately 60 kids ages four to 11, and they went from station to station making crafts, eating pizza, hearing bible stories, and so much more!

When the parents dropped their kids off at the party, they were directed to a room filled with toys where they shopped for each of their children. Gift wrapping by the SaddleBrooke Unit 15 elves took place once the toys were chosen.

All toys were donated by SaddleBrooke residents of Unit 15. The toys were then arranged in a room at LifePoint Church on four shelving units with four shelves per unit, and it looked like a toy store when it was all set up.

“We can’t even begin to thank you for all you and your Unit did for the families. They were so touched and blessed. Thank you so much for the love and care expressed to the community and kids,” said Nicole Jahan, the pastor’s wife of LifePoint Church.

It was a lot of fun shopping for toys (for the SaddleBrooke residents and the parents), but more importantly, the residents of Unit 15 came together to bring smiles to a lot of faces this holiday season!