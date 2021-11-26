Seventy-five neighbors from Unit 16 came to party and dance in the street to the hoppin’ music of our favorite, Wild Ride band. Mother Nature blessed us with a perfect sunny day and having it fall on Halloween made it even more fun. We had to cancel all our social activities last year due to the pandemic but being out in the fresh air, we weren’t about to miss this. The one thing we decided not to do was to have our wonderful potluck dinner and instead everyone brought their own food and beverages. And, once again, Joyce Garcia graciously opened her garage and set up chairs so some could sit in the shade, but we hope to bring back the potluck tradition again next year.
The costumes were warm at times but added to the festivities as we danced for three hours to the music that we all remember the words to. Of course, we had to shout out “Where’s the salt” to Jimmy Buffet's, “Margaritaville”, we also added some fancy steps to the electric slide and even a slow dance to cool us off. There was something for everyone and that is why we love having Wild Ride. And sometimes I think they had fun watching the nun, the witch, the duffer, and other ghouls trying to ‘bust a move’ on asphalt.
At a short break we welcomed back our winter neighbors, introduced some of our new neighbors that are already here and announced those that are soon to arrive. Leaving their winters behind, they came from as far away as Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, California, and three couples escaped Vancouver, Washington, and we’re so happy to have them join us.
So, once again, we proved that you can’t keep Unit 16 neighbors in their chairs for long with more fun activities to plan as we celebrate the upcoming Holiday season.