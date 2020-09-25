Our event, "Life is the End of a Long Hot Summer" was celebrated by Unit 17ers at the home of Linda Gray and Frank Buck on Friday, September 4. Linda and Frank did a masterful job hosting the event when the original hosts had to cancel. They set up the party to accommodate any Virus precautions. And not only did they provide their home for the party, they also included entertainment! Linda, a lady of many "hats," provided us with a rousing impersonation of Dolly Parton.
Watch for emails that will be giving details of upcoming events. Depending on Virus precautions, we are still planning for our upcoming events, "Life is a Spooky Halloween" on Tuesday, October 27 at the Activity Center and "Life is a Holiday Celebration" on Sunday, December 6.
Also, Unit 17ers will be helping Brenda Seaman head up Unit 17's part of the Adopt A Family Program. She is doing a great job of organizing this event, which was spearheaded for many years by Corky Bosch. Please watch for more info on this.