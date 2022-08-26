Did you know that back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day? Unit 17 keeps up the tradition each year with an Ice Cream Social held during month of July. This year’s celebration was held at the home of Linda Gray.

Residents of Unit 17 were treated to a variety of ice creams along with a large array of delectable toppings and rich sauces. Not only that, there were also an assortment of homemade cookies. Such a fun summer tradition for Unit 17. What is more refreshing than this frozen treat on a hot Arizona summer day.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Residents of Unit 17 need to watch for information for some up-coming fall fun and our annual Halloween Event. And remember to put our Christmas Party on your calendar. We’ll be celebrating with Manny Herrera at the Road Runner on Tuesday, December 13.