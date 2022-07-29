Residents of Unit 17 joyfully celebrated the official start of summer with a Salad and Dessert party at the home of Faith Fromson. Faith has graciously hosted this annual event at her home for a number of years. Each year, the neighbors enjoy an incredible array of delicious salads along with an outstanding assortment of decadent desserts. Each resident brings only their best salad and dessert dishes to share with the unit. This year's event did not disappoint. Many residents reported that they ate so much, that they had to take home a doggy bag with desserts for later.

Next up is our annual Ice Cream social. And we have room for a few more innovative parites as we love to meet regularly and enjoy new ideas. If you would like ot host a gathering, contact Brenda Seaman. Her contact inforamtion is available in our unit directory.