June is always a special month in Unit 17. Each June, Faith Fromson hosts the Annual Salad and Dessert Dinner. The combination of salads and desserts is always so perfect for those hot June days. This year, Faith treated Unit 17 residents to tortilla bowls for the salads.

Unit 17’s next gathering will be a Happy Hour at the Preserve on Wednesday, August 30. Hope to see everyone there!