St. Patrick’s day always calls for a night of emerald merriment in our unit. Linda Gray and Frank Buck love to host this special evening for Unit 17 on Thursday, March 17. And such a great time was had by all!

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Party featured appetizers, entrees, Irish goodies, and deserts galore. Neighbors made sure that no one left hungry! I think the rule is that you have to try one of everything!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Next up was the Unit 17 Annual Spring Fling, which took place on Sunday, April 24. This event included an array of homemade chili with numerous toppings, a baked potato bar with a wide range of toppings, cookies from the Stoney Flower Bakers, ice cream, beer, soft drinks, water, snacks, and even local comedian Ken Mariah! Wow! What a Spring Fling!