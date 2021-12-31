Unit 17 joyously celebrated the holidays at the Roadrunner Grill. The event was coordinated by Arlene DesJardins with the help of David Dodd and Brenda Seaman. Fifty-eight residents enjoyed an amazing buffet of marinated skirt steak with mango coulis and blackened Mahi with pineapple salsa. Unit 17 residents dined while listening to the crooning of entertainer, Manny Herrera. Dancing and more conversation followed dessert!
Our next Unit 17 event will be held in February around Valentine's Day. Unit 17 residents should watch their email for updates.