In New Orleans they’ll shout, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” or “Let the good times roll!” That’s exactly what Unit 17 did on Mardi Gras! At our monthly gathering for February, we celebrated Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras.

The home of Linda Gray was they setting for this festive gathering. Linda graciously set up indoor tables to keep us all dry from the February rains. The rain stopped long enough for an outdoor photo shoot. Unfortunately, some of the guests had already left the party!

Residents of Unit 17 outdid themselves with an incredible feast. The residents brought a dish to share and favorite beverage. The appetizers were incredible. There were also a number of New Orleans’ traditional foods such as “Dirty Rice”. And then there were fabulous desserts! It was definitely a FAT TUESDAY in Unit 17!

Many thanks to our gracious hostess Linda Gray and her side kick John Hart. They even provided Mardi Gras masks for those who did not have one! Team Gray and Hart sure know how to throw a party.

Unit 17’s St. Patrick’s Day Party occurred on Friday, March 17. Carl and Betty Weller hosted this gathering. It was great to see everyone there, wearing green!

In April, Unit 17 will have our annual Spring Fling at the Activity Center on Saturday, April 15. This event is our annual farewell to visitors before they return to their other homes.