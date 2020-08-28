Arlene DesJardins and David Dodd served up many dishes of ice cream at Arlene's home on Sunday, July 26. Arlene had a great selection of goodies to make the ice cream quite enticing. This was our unit's first chance to try having a gathering during the Virus precautions. Hopefully, we will be able to do this again.
And it was great to welcome new owners to the unit. Joan Chasanov just moved here from Indiana. Cindy and Mike D'Angelo moved here from Washington State. They had a good chance to talk with seasoned owners who can tell "what works and what doesn't work."
We are still planning events in the hopes that this Virus will get better soon! On Friday, September 4, Scot Brewbaker and Robyn Gearheart will host the “Life is an End to a Long Hot Summer” get together. On Tuesday, October 27 we will be at the “Life is a Spooky Halloween” event (at the Activity Center) and on Sunday, December 6 we will feature our “Life is a Holiday” Celebration.