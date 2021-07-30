Residents of Unit 17 cooled down with a delicious salad and dessert buffet at the home of Faith Fromson. There was an amazing array of sumptuous salads and decadent desserts for all to enjoy. The Salad and Dessert Buffet is a June tradition for the unit. Faith has hosted this gathering since the start.
“Every dish is so flavorful!” and “I can’t believe how absolutely delicious everything is”, echoed again and again throughout Faith’s home and patio. There were also many recipes exchanged! We not only have a great number of amazing cooks in Unit 17, we also have great friends!
Next month is our traditional ice cream social, so our Unit 17 friends can get ready to cool down even more. This is another of our annual festivities held each month. There will be some homemade ice cream as well as a selection of favorite ice creams. In addition, there will also be homemade cookies, brownies and favorite goodies to top the ice creams. Unit 17 needs to get ready to come hungry and enjoy the fellowship of our unit.