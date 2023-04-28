Unit 17 rocks the green.

The home of Carl and Betty Weller turned into a sea of green as Unit 17 celebrated the annual St. Patrick’s Day Party. Dressed in everything green and ready to eat, residents of Unit 17 brought their finest appetizers, authentic Irish foods, and desserts to the neighborhood event. It was such a great way to gather with long time residents while we welcomed new neighbors.

Unit 17 hosts a different social event each month. Stay tuned for photos from our next gathering held on Saturday, April 15 at the Activity Center and celebrating 25-years of our annual “Spring Fling”. It was a quarter of a century ago that Unit 17 first started “Spring Fling” to say farewell to our Winter Visitors before they head back to their summer home. This party featured home cooking and freshly baked cookies along with a bean bag toss competition and plenty of fun. This year singer and guitarist Randall Dighton will entertain the unit.

The month of May brings Cinco de Mayo fun to the Unit. Ginny Shockey will host this annual event on Wednesday, May 10. There will be a Taco Bar and plenty of good times with good neighbors!

Stay tuned for more fun and merriment from Unit 17!