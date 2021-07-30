A potluck dinner at the Polak home brought neighbors together to celebrate the holiday and watch the fireworks. In spite of the two hour rain, friends, food and conversation was abundant!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
A potluck dinner at the Polak home brought neighbors together to celebrate the holiday and watch the fireworks. In spite of the two hour rain, friends, food and conversation was abundant!
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.