On Thursday, January 26, 45 ladies of Units 18/19 and their guests gathered at HOA-1 for a French Themed Luncheon. Planned and coordinated by social committee member, Janet Reichert, a menu of assorted crepes for both the entree and dessert were enjoyed by all. With Bonjour on the name tags, French music playing in the background and party favors the Ladies were treated to a taste of France.
