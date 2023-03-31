On Thursday, January 26, 45 ladies of Units 18/19 and their guests gathered at HOA-1 for a French Themed Luncheon. Planned and coordinated by social committee member, Janet Reichert, a menu of assorted crepes for both the entree and dessert were enjoyed by all. With Bonjour on the name tags, French music playing in the background and party favors the Ladies were treated to a taste of France.

The 2023 Tucson Festival of Books brought hundreds of authors and large crowds to the University of Arizona Mall March 4-5. Here are some highlights from the festival. Video by Aidan Wohl / Arizona Daily Star

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.