Thanks to the organizational efforts, creativity and positive energy of Kathleen Weiss and Lauchette Low, 48 ladies in Units 18/19 gathered for a luncheon that was hats encouraged at the Preserve Patio on Friday, April 1. It was an opportunity for new and original owners to meet. A program included singing about Easter bonnets and April Showers led by Monica Gray. It was an opportunity to hear about the organization of the community church, the creation of the Golden goose, community outreach and Impact. There were even pictures from 1996 of the landscape before construction of Units 18/19! The organizers promised to see everyone next year for another luncheon!

