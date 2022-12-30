On Thursday evening, December 1, 2022, Units 18/19 resurrected an old tradition: Lighting The Ridge! Residents were asked to decorate with lights their back fences along the golf course and ridges in order to have a golf cart parade after dark to view the lights. Neighbors gathered at the Catalina Recreation Center at 5 p.m. for goodie bags and socializing. At 5:50 p.m., ride leader, Paul Rush got carts lined up and at 6 pm began the ride at Catalina hole 3. The ride ended at the HOA-1 Clubhouse, where further socializing and food continued.

