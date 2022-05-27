On Tuesday, May 2, Robert and Janice Graves opened their home and patio to the neighbors in Unit 18/19 for the Summer Rumble. Great weather and good company made an enjoyable evening. June Rumble is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8 at the home of Barbara Starrett and Joanne Ellison.
