The second Fourth of July potluck for Units 18/19 was again held at the home of Mike and Jeanie Polak. With no rain this year, participants enjoyed the panoramic views, good food and conversation. The Polak front yard provided an excellent view for the HOA-1 fireworks!!
Most Popular
-
Tucson is in a new BBC nature series set to premiere Wednesday
-
This new Tucson brewery will open in a former Chinese market
-
Tucson experts helped BBC crew with desert episode of new nature series
-
Pima County prosecutor sides with Planned Parenthood in abortion suit
-
Arizona wants to stop ATF from cracking down on 'ghost guns'