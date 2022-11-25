On Tuesday, November 1, Units 18/19 held a welcome back potluck at the Tennis Pavillion at HOA-1. Anne Everett once again cooked her famous chicken and Janet Reichert made rice and scallop potatoes. Neighbors brought appetizers desserts and salads. We welcomed back the snowbirds! Next events include ‘Lightening the Ridge’ on Thursday, December 1 and the Unit 2/16/18/19 Holiday Party on Saturday, December 10.
