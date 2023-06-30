Twenty-four teams, divided into two divisions of 12, played Round Robin from October until the end of April. At that time, the top two teams and the bottom two teams from each division played for both top and bottom first, second, third and fourth place. After the playoffs, everybody gathered for brauts and awards in Midge and Al Mollenkopf’s backyard. It’s so great to get to know all about your neighbors!
Most Popular
-
National grocery store eyeing Tucson's Sunshine Mile
-
Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured
-
A new food truck park is coming to central Tucson
-
10 fun indoor things to do in Tucson this summer to beat the heat
-
The meat processing facility at UA shut down on short notice. Meet the ranchers left behind.