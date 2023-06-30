Twenty-four teams, divided into two divisions of 12, played Round Robin from October until the end of April. At that time, the top two teams and the bottom two teams from each division played for both top and bottom first, second, third and fourth place. After the playoffs, everybody gathered for brauts and awards in Midge and Al Mollenkopf’s backyard. It’s so great to get to know all about your neighbors!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.