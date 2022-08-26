At the end of April, after seven months of league play, Division 1 winners Dave and Lisa Graff triumphed over Division 2 winners, Jim and Mary Floerke in one last exciting playoff game. The Graffs were awarded first place prize money, as well as a beautiful traveling prize bocce ball set donated by Tammy and Gary Beeler, last year's winners.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The season started in October, with 20 teams and ended in April with playoffs between the two divisions, awards, and a brats and beer picnic at the home of Midge and Al Mollenkopf. This marks the eighth year of neighborhood competition! What a great way to meet our new neighbors!