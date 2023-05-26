The perfect Spring weather on Thursday, April 20, was the backdrop for the annual Unit 21 Gelato Fest hosted by Diane Korn and Karen Pachis. Started in 2017, the annual event features frozen delights from Frost Gelato of Tucson and baked treats. Over 100 Unit 21 residents and guests sampled six flavors including Salted Caramel, Bourbon Butter Pecan, and Chocolate Hazelnut. The Gelato Fest, which was cancelled during COVID, heralds the first of many outdoor events for Unit 21 each year. It was a great way to welcome the warmer weather and catch up with neighbors old and new!

