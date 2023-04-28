Ladies from Unit 21 enjoyed lunch al fresco at Wildflower on Friday, April 7, hosted by Lou Stephenson. The monthly social activity has been running for several years and is currently chaired by Judy Saks. Each month, a resident organizes the luncheon by selecting and making arrangements with a local restaurant—all Unit 21 ladies are invited to participate. On average, about 15 women attend each month. It’s a great way to meet and socialize with neighbors as well as discover new local eateries.

