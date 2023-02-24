Unit 23 held a surprise party at the Mountainview Ballroom on Wednesday, January 11, to honor long-time Unit Representative Peggy Ogier who is retiring and moving.

Fred and Peggy Ogier came to SaddleBrooke in 1999 from Napierville, Illinois. Their children Jen and Scott and two grandchildren live in the Chicago area. Prior to their retirement, Fred worked in management for Sears and Peggy worked in a bank and as a receptionist in a dental office.

After being here for several years, the job of Unit Representative became available in 2001 and Peggy decided to take on this task. Unit 23 is very grateful for the 21-years that Peggy has given to us. During this time she has kept us informed, filled countless tubes with pertinent information, worked on the annual food drive, delivered the “For the Record” and Saddlebag Notes and Progress. And, of course, Peggy has acted as the Unit 23 initial contact for new arrivals by delivering SaddleBrooke 2 New Resident Welcome Packets. Currently, Peggy also works with the prescription drug drop off program and has been a Senior Village Team Leader doing “friendly contact” since 2016. Prior to being a unit rep, Peggy volunteered at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop (in the old building).

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Many of you have seen Peggy walking mornings in the neighborhood with any number of walking buddies.

Peggy and Fred are beginning the next phase of their retirement and are moving to La Posada in Green Valley. We want to thank Peggy for all the years of service she has provided to Unit 23. We wish Fred and Peggy the very best in their new home. They will be missed.