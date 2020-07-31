Everyone loves a parade! On July 4th, Unit 24 celebrated our country’s birthday with a golf cart parade.
There were 15 lavishly decorated carts, led by Pat Arruda on his Harley. Patriotic parade music was playing as we went through the neighborhood. It was a wonderful opportunity to see friends and neighbors while keeping a safe social distance.
Parade participants handed out flags to those who were not part of the parade, as they cheered and waved us on while we went by.
Gloria Krom won the “Best Decorated Golf Cart” award. We all agreed that this should become an annual tradition in Unit 24!