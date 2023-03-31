On Sunday, February 5, Gary and Sally Haslett hosted the 15th Annual Unit-24 Souper-Bowl Party. This event, held on the Sunday before the Super Bowl, was interrupted by COVID for three years. The Souper-Bowl Party is a patio party with a twist. Men are asked the make soups (we had 18 this year) and others bring patio party goodies. Attendees are also asked to bring canned food for the Mammoth Food Bank (125 cans donated this year).

Over 60 people enjoyed the party on a nice sunny day. Literally hundreds of bowls of soups were sampled.

There was another twist to this event, although not planned. Gary was taken to the emergency room a few days prior and was still in the hospital as the party approached. He and Sally decided that the party must go on despite the setback.

Sally put out a call to the U-24 neighbors and several arrived early to help set up and stayed late to clean up. This is quite a testament to the great neighbors in Unit 24.