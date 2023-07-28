A large summer crowd of over 50 friends and neighbors gathered at the home of Jo Carter and Kevin Haverstock to celebrate the Fourth of July. Several people wore a variety red, white and blue colors with the American flag a prominent feature.

The summer residents enjoyed hot dogs with different kinds of beans, salads and fruits, along with some delicious desserts.

Everyone enjoyed visiting in the relatively cool evening, which was made possible with our 6 p.m. start. This also made it possible to watch the mountains turn pink, a SaddleBooke staple.

Elizabeth Getlen and Gary Haslett each won $40 in the 50/50 raffle, with the rest going toward the entertainment fund.

What a great way to celebrate the founding our country; with friends and neighbors!