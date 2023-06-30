Traditionally, Unit 24 neighbors gather once a month at host’s home to enjoy a 4: p.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour. Marcy Tixier changed things up a bit. She hosted a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at her beautifully decorated home on Vista Park Drive. With the hot sun overhead, shaded by well placed awnings, the patio was cool and comfortable for the mid day gathering.

The drinks of the morning were refreshing mimosas, while neighbors outdid themselves, bringing all sorts of brunch delights, including four kinds of frittatas, several breakfast pastries and nice fruit salads.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Forty plus neighbors gathered on the patio and enjoyed visiting and eating the delicious foods. Some watched the Memorial Golf Tournament on Marcy’s big screen television.

Anne Marie Kessel and Michele Schroeder each won $33 in the 50/50 raffle, with the remainder going in to the Unit 24 entertainment fund. What a great idea, Marcy! A good time was had by all.