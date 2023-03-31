Unit 25 held an appetizer party on Friday, February 17 at the lovely home of Bill and Claudia Rigg. Forty-nine neighbors attended what was a great get-together in the ‘hood on one of the rare “nice” weather evenings in February. Guests brought in copious amounts of delicious hors d’ oeuvres that covered the dining table and part of the kitchen island—the unit provided beer, wine, water and softdrinks for refreshment. We were able to enjoy the wonderful mountain views from Bill and Claudia’s back yard as we enjoyed each other’s company. Even better, now that we are over the pandemic hump, more folks are comfortable coming out—it was nice to see some faces we have not seen in a while! Unit 25 is currently putting together what is to be a busy schedule right into the summer, and will be releasing upcoming event information in March. Shaping up to be a fun year!

