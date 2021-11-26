Over 35 members of Unit 25 got together at the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion on Sunday, October 24 to celebrate the annual German festival. With the threat of COVID-19 finally subsiding, more folks are getting comfortable with getting together to socialize and have a good time together. The Tennis Pavilion was buzzing with all the chatter of people catching up with one another— there was a lot of energy in the air!
Caryl Dowell and her husband, Tom showed up dressed in German costume, and Caryl provided great entertainment with her accomplished skillset on her accordion, playing a well-rounded selection of folk songs and other musical melodies. While everyone brought their favorite adult beverages, an Oktoberfest feast of brats and sauerkraut, beef brisket, German potato salad, Cole slaw and apple crisp was provided, catered in from Bubb’s Grub in Catalina. Everyone is now looking forward to the next Unit 25 event!